Police: Three arrested after $10,000 in merchandise stolen at Napa outlet mall

Retail theft at Napa Premium Outlets

Three Los Angeles residents were arrested Sunday on suspicion of stealing more than $10,000 of merchandise from stores at Napa Premium Outlets, according to police.

Police reported the arrests of three Los Angeles residents Sunday afternoon in connection to thefts at the Napa Premium Outlets shopping center.

Officers were called to the outlet mall on Freeway Drive at 2:50 p.m., according to Napa Police Sgt. Keri Sedgley. A witness saw three people going from store to store, loading bags of merchandise into a rental vehicle, police said in a Facebook post.

The suspects were found to be part of a retail theft ring targeting several counties, and were found with more than $10,000 worth of merchandise that was returned to the outlet stores, the department said.

Police detained Felix Cesar Castellanos, 49; Hebert Gomez, 62; and Lisbeth Beltran Cruz, 36, on suspicion of grand theft, organized retail theft and criminal conspiracy. They were booked into the Napa County jail, where they were released at about 8 p.m., according to booking records.

