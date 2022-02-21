Police: Three arrested after $10,000 in merchandise stolen at Napa outlet mall

Police reported the arrests of three Los Angeles residents Sunday afternoon in connection to thefts at the Napa Premium Outlets shopping center.

Officers were called to the outlet mall on Freeway Drive at 2:50 p.m., according to Napa Police Sgt. Keri Sedgley. A witness saw three people going from store to store, loading bags of merchandise into a rental vehicle, police said in a Facebook post.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The suspects were found to be part of a retail theft ring targeting several counties, and were found with more than $10,000 worth of merchandise that was returned to the outlet stores, the department said.

Police detained Felix Cesar Castellanos, 49; Hebert Gomez, 62; and Lisbeth Beltran Cruz, 36, on suspicion of grand theft, organized retail theft and criminal conspiracy. They were booked into the Napa County jail, where they were released at about 8 p.m., according to booking records.