 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Three arrested after catalytic converter theft in Napa

Police: Three arrested after catalytic converter theft in Napa

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities arrested three Sacramento men Sunday evening in connection with the theft of a catalytic converter from a parked car in Napa, police said.

Residents called the Napa dispatch center to report the theft from a Honda at Seminary and Sycamore streets, and provided a vehicle description and license-plate number, according to Napa Police Sgt. Aaron Medina.

Later, American Canyon Police stopped a vehicle matching residents’ descriptions on Jameson Canyon Road and detained three occupants shortly before 6:30 p.m., Medina said in an email. The stolen catalytic converter was found in the vehicle, as were tools consistent with catalytic converter thefts, suspected methamphetamine, an expandable baton and metal knuckles, according to Medina.

The three men, 37-year-old Jim Vang, 41-year-old She Yee Vang and 36-year-old Michael Reyes Serrano, were booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of grand theft and criminal conspiracy. They were released shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to online jail records.

Follow these car break-in prevention tips. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story.

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Police lights

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News