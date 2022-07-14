Police: Three arrested after sunglasses shop theft, Napa-to-San Francisco chase

Three people who stole nearly $100,000 worth of sunglasses from a Napa store Wednesday evening led police on a vehicle pursuit into San Francisco before they were arrested, according to Napa Police.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m. the suspects, all San Francisco residents, entered the Sunglass Hut at Napa Premium Outlets on Freeway Drive, where they stuffed about 250 pairs of glasses into pillowcases, Lt. Chase Haag said in an email. Afterward, the thieves got into a Nissan Altima sedan and fled south on Freeway Drive, according to Haag.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

American Canyon Police officers spotted the car and began pursuing it at Highway 29 and Rio del Mar, Haag said. The chase ended in San Francisco, where the Nissan crashed on Interstate 80 near Sixth Street.

Two adult men and a 16-year-old boy were detained at the crash scene, according to Haag. The teenager and the adults – 24-year-old Maurice Davis and 19-year-old Jason Nicholas Wiliam Standard – were initially taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, before Davis and Standard were booked into the Napa County jail and the teen into the Napa County juvenile hall.

The suspects were booked on suspicion of felony evasion of police officers, grand theft and criminal conspiracy. Standard, who was booked under the name of Wiliam Angelo Standard, and Davis were released shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, according to jail records.

The stolen merchandise was scheduled to be returned to Sunglass Hut, according to police.