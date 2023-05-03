A theft from the American Canyon Walmart Tuesday night led to a brief vehicle pursuit that ended with three arrests, according to police.

At about 9:15 p.m., American Canyon officers were called to the store at 7011 Main St. after a report that three people were trying to steal merchandise, according to police Chief Rick Greenberg. Police arriving at the Walmart were told that the thieves were entering a Ford Fusion sedan without license plates, and then saw the car enter southbound Highway 29, Greenberg said.

The driver failed to stop for police, and a pursuit ensued that exceeded 60 mph, according to Greenberg. Officers finally stopped the Ford in the 1100 block of Roleen Way in Vallejo and detained the driver, identified as 57-year-old Gerald Taylor of Antioch.

Also arrested were Taylor’s wife Agnes Jane Banquerigo-Taylor, 53, and a third occupant, 49-year-old Metotisi Wolfgramm of San Mateo, Greenberg said.

A variety of items reported stolen from the Walmart were found in the Ford, including electronic items with security tags attached, according to Greenberg.

All three suspects were booked into the Napa County jail. Gerald Taylor continued to be held Wednesday afternoon on $100,000 bail on felony allegations of evading police and criminal conspiracy, as well as misdemeanor theft.

Banquerigo-Taylor and Wolfgramm were also booked on the conspiracy and theft counts. Wolfgramm remained in custody Wednesday, but Banquerigo-Taylor was released shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to jail booking records.