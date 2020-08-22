Police: Three men arrested after American Canyon-to-Berkeley car chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A nighttime vehicle pursuit extended more than 30 miles from American Canyon to Berkeley and resulted in the arrests of three men on felony gun and evasion allegations, according to police.

The chase began at 11:30 p.m. Friday when an American Canyon Police officer noticed a Dodge sedan registered in Richmond spinning doughnuts near Reliant Way, the department said in a news release. When the officer tried to stop the car, the driver failed to yield and a pursuit began, police said.

The chase continued onto northbound Highway 29, then eastbound Jameson Canyon Road and then onto westbound Interstate 80, at times exceeding 100 mph, according to police. Along the way, occupants were seen throwing items out the window, which police said included two guns with their serial numbers scratched off.

California Highway Patrol officers joined in the pursuit before the Dodge was stopped in Berkeley and its three occupants were detained. Officers also recovered the two discarded guns, police reported.