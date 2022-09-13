Police: Three women arrested after car chase follows perfume theft from Napa store

Police arrested three East Bay women Monday evening after the theft of more than $3,000 worth of perfumes from a Napa shop and a vehicle pursuit into Vallejo, according to authorities who linked the case with similar thefts at other stores.

The women entered Ulta Beauty at 1725 Trancas St. at about 5:36 p.m., gathered a large quantity of fragrances from the shelves, then ran out of the store and fled in a white sedan, according to Napa Police Sgt. Brett Muratori.

A description of the suspects and car was broadcast on police radio channels, and American Canyon Police spotted the sedan, Muratori said in an email. When the driver did not yield to officers’ attempt to stop it, police followed the vehicle into Vallejo, where they stopped the car and arrested three occupants – 33-year-old Myeshia Lucas Woodward of Fremont and two Oakland residents, 24-year-old Alysha Ishe Ramsey and 32-year-old Charlene Charla Lee Flenaugh, according to Muratori.

Officers found numerous fragrance bottles inside the car, along with merchandise believed to have been stolen from Ulta stores in Napa and elsewhere, Muratori said.

The three women were taken for medical clearance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where Ulta employees from Napa identified them as the theft suspects, according to Muratori.

Woodward, Ramsey and Flenaugh were booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of grand theft, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy. Woodward was on parole and Flenaugh faced two warrants outside Napa County, Muratori reported.