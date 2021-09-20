Police: Three women arrested after vehicle chase following theft from American Canyon Walmart

American Canyon Police arrested three women Friday night at the end of a vehicle pursuit that followed a reported theft at the Walmart, the department reported.
At about 11 p.m., officers were sent to the store at 7011 Main St. after employees reported people stealing more than $500 of merchandise before leaving in a Hyundai sport-utility vehicle, the department said in a news release.
Police began following a SUV on southbound Highway 29 and Rio del Mar, and a chase began when the driver failed to stop for the officers, according to the department.
The pursuit continued into Vallejo, where American Canyon officers laid down spike strips at 29 and Mini Drive, according to police. The vehicle became disabled and came to a stop near Highway 37. All three occupants were detained and booked into the Napa County jail, according to police.
Tieara Nadier Allen and Deville Molaire Daggs, both 31, were booked on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, and Allen was held on an additional misdemeanor allegation of evading police officers, according to a jail booking log. Information on charges against the third occupant was not immediately available Monday. All three suspects were released from jail Saturday, jail records indicated.
