Napa Police reported the arrests of two men Wednesday afternoon after a reported attempt to fraudulently exchange merchandise at the local Home Depot.

Officers were called to the hardware store in the South Napa Marketplace, 225 Soscol Ave., after employees reported two customers leaving with more than $2,000 in wall heaters they had not paid for, according to police Sgt. Keri Sedgley.

Loss prevention officers saw the visitors enter the Home Depot, select merchandise and then try to exchange it at the customer service counter, Sedgley said in an email. After the exchange failed, the two men, identified as 51-year-old Bernave Carrasco of Vacaville and 40-year-old Fernando Juarez of Vallejo, left the store with the wall heaters, according to Sedgley.

Juarez stayed at the scene, but Carrasco left in a vehicle that California Highway Patrol officers later stopped at South Kelly Road and Broadway in American Canyon, Sedgley said.

Both men were detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, and Carrasco also was held on suspicion of grand theft. He was released shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to jail booking records.

Juarez remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

The nature of the alleged theft was not immediately clear, but Sedgley said similar incidents can involve a person showing an old receipt for a product, or previously buying an item and using the original receipt to get a second item or refund money for the first.

