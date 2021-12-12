Police: Two arrested after man robbed in American Canyon

Two people were arrested and a minor detained in connection with a robbery Friday morning in American Canyon, according to police.

Shortly before 7:25 a.m., a man met 21-year-old Priscilla Portelles at a home in American Canyon, then rode with her in a BMW to the 7-Eleven at 218 American Canyon Road, according to Sgt. Jeff Scott.

Outside the convenience store, three males were waiting for the man, who was assaulted and robbed of his cellphone and backpack before the three and Portelles drove off in the BMW, Scott said.

Two witnesses saw the attack and gave a description to police of the car, its occupants and the license plate number, according to Scott.

American Canyon Police issued a be-on-the-lookout notice to law enforcement agencies in surrounding areas, and shortly before 10 a.m., Fairfield Police officers stopped the BMW in the 4400 block of Central Place and detained three of the occupants, Scott said.

Portelles and 18-year-old Jacob Crepsac were arrested by American Canyon officers in Fairfield, according to Scott. Both were booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of robbery, criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

A 16-year-old male in the car was detained in connection with the incident, while a fourth occupant, an adult male, was released pending further investigation because officers could not immediately determine his involvement in the crime, Scott said.