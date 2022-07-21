Police: Two arrested in American Canyon after theft from Napa outlet mall

Two Vallejo residents were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a reported theft from the Napa Premium Outlets, police said.

Shortly before 4:25 p.m., a man and woman entered the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store on Freeway Drive and stole about $1,000 in merchandise, according to Napa Police Sgt. Brett Muratori.

After a vehicle description and license number were broadcast to law enforcement agencies, an American Canyon Police officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 29 and Tower Road and found the stolen merchandise inside, along with suspected methamphetamine and a smoking pipe, Muratori said in an email. Two occupants, 37-year-old Ernesto Samuel Esquivel and 26-year-old Candace Sierra Conway-Noel, were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, receiving stolen property, and criminal conspiracy.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in Vallejo and “cold-plated” with a different license plate to evade detection, according to Muratori.

Esquivel and Conway-Noel were booked into the Napa County jail.