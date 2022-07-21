Police: Two arrested in American Canyon after theft from Napa outlet mall

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
After a vehicle description and license number were broadcast to law enforcement agencies, an American Canyon Police officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 29 and Tower Road and found the stolen merchandise inside, along with suspected methamphetamine and a smoking pipe, Muratori said in an email. Two occupants, 37-year-old Ernesto Samuel Esquivel and 26-year-old Candace Sierra Conway-Noel, were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, receiving stolen property, and criminal conspiracy.
The vehicle had been reported stolen in Vallejo and “cold-plated” with a different license plate to evade detection, according to Muratori.
Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed the deaths that resulted from the crash Sunday morning. The sheriff’s office had not released the victims’ names as of 9:40 p.m. Sunday, pending notification of relatives.
Remains of a plane were found within the perimeter of a vegetation fire that was reported to Cal Fire at about 8:30 a.m., according to spokesman Tyree Zander of the firefighting agency’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit.
Flames spread to 1 to 2 acres before Cal Fire and Napa County crews contained the fire by 10:27 a.m., authorities said.
The crash investigation has been taken over by the National Transportation Safety Board, according to Wofford.
Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.
