Police: Two arrested in American Canyon after vehicle liked to stolen catalytic converters

A traffic stop early Tuesday morning in American Canyon led to the arrests of a driver and passenger and the discovery of stolen bank cards, according to police.
At about 2:30 a.m., officers stopped a Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle near Danrose and Reed drives after learning the vehicle matched the description of an SUV linked to recent thefts of catalytic converters from cars, American Canyon Police said in a news release.
The driver, 29-year-old Elsy Vasquez of San Pablo, initially gave a false name to police, who learned she had a Solano County warrant for possessing stolen property, the department said. Her passenger, 32-year-old Edgar Samuel Gonzalez-Castro of San Pablo, had a grand theft warrant issued in Contra Costa County, according to police. Both were arrested on their respective warrant allegations.
A search of Vasquez and her belongings turned up 10 bank cards, none of which were in her name and which officers determined had been stolen, and Gonzalez-Castro was found to have suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the police statement.
Both suspects were booked into the Napa County jail. In addition to the warrants, Vasquez was being held on suspicion of felony identity theft and a misdemeanor count of giving false information to police, while Gonzalez-Castro was being held on a misdemeanor drug possession count.
