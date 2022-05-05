Police: Two arrested in American Canyon on drug allegations after traffic stop

A man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday night and face felony drug and ammunition allegations, according to American Canyon Police.

At about 10 p.m., officers stopped a Toyota Camry on southbound Highway 29 near Crawford Way for expired registration, the department said in a news release. Officers saw drug paraphernalia and an open alcohol container in the car and learned the driver, 38-year-old David Manangey Hizon of Vallejo, and his passenger 41-year-old Rikie Jo Fanning of Dixon, were on probation, according to police.

A search of the Toyota turned up about a half-ounce of suspected methamphetamine, along with suspected Xanax and oxycodone pills along with psilocybin mushrooms, police reported. Also discovered in the vehicle was .40-caliber ammunition, as well as items associated with narcotics use and sales, according to the police statement.

Both occupants were detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of selling a controlled substance, ammunition possession by a felon, and criminal conspiracy. Hizon and Fanning, whose first name also is spelled Rike in jail booking records, were released shortly after 2:20 a.m. Thursday.

