Two people were arrested Wednesday morning in north Napa in connection with a shooting last week in Vacaville, and one of the suspects – a Napan – faces a potential attempted murder charge, according to authorities.

Abrahan Angulo Torres, a 22-year-old Napa resident, and 23-year-old Elissia Vega of Vacaville were detained when Vacaville Police detectives served a warrant in the 1200 block of Trower Avenue, the agency said in a Facebook announcement.

The arrests were connected to a shooting Feb. 1 in the 1500 block of Alamo Drive in Vacaville, according to police, who said the victim is expected to survive.

Both suspects were taken to the Solano County jail, where Angulo Torres was booked for investigation of attempted murder and assault with a firearm, according to police. Vegas was booked on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and brandishing a gun, among other counts.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Vacaville Police Detective Meek at 707-469-4810.

