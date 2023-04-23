At 2 a.m., officers stopped the driver of rented Tesla for speeding on Highway 29 near South Kelly Road after the car exceeded 100 mph, according to Sgt. Chet Schneider. The driver, 20-year-old Rudy Kenneth Andrews of Rodeo, had an illegal handgun in the Tesla and his passenger, 18-year-old Travis Trevon Jackson of Vallejo, had in his pocket a loaded “ghost gun” with no serial number, Schneider said in an email.