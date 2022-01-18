Police: Two detained after American Canyon car chase; vehicle linked to San Francisco carjacking

A vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon led to a crash in American Canyon and the arrests of two male youths, according to police.

Shortly before 2:55 p.m., American Canyon Police officers checked the license plate number of a sport-utility vehicle headed down southbound Highway 29 near Napa Junction Road and learned the vehicle had been involved in a carjacking in San Francisco, according to American Canyon Police Chief Rick Greenberg.

When police attempted to stop the SUV, a pursuit ensued, and the vehicle was driven south until it crashed on Elliott Drive near Crawford Way, Greenberg said.

Air support from the California Highway Patrol helped police find two males who fled the crash, and both suspects were detained, according to Greenberg. Their names were not released because they are minors.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office issued a Nixle alert shortly before 3:15 p.m. asking people to avoid the Elliott-Crawford intersection during the incident, then ended the alert 40 minutes later.