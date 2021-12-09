Police: Two drive stolen car to American Canyon Walmart, then steal from store

A man and woman were arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of theft from the American Canyon Walmart, according to police.
Shortly before 4 p.m., officers were sent to the store at 7011 Main St. after a reported theft and encountered two Vallejo residents, 38-year-old Amanda Hinkle and 39-year-old Ronnie Seymour, who had left the Walmart with stolen items in their cart, police Sgt. Jose Tijero said in an email. Surveillance video also showed Hinkle and Seymour arriving earlier in the same vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Vallejo, according to Tijero.
Both suspects were detained and then booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of grand theft and criminal conspiracy. Seymour also was being held on allegations of vehicular theft and receiving stolen property.
