Police: Two men arrested after burglary at American Canyon Walmart

American Canyon Police reported the arrests of two men shortly after a burglary at the Walmart late Saturday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were sent to the store at 7011 Main St. after receiving reports that a man had broken into a jewelry case with a crowbar and then stolen merchandise, according to Sgt. Nicol Dudley.

After two men were seen leaving the Walmart with stolen items and then leaving in a black Mercedes-Benz, officers stopped the car in the store parking lot and arrested 54-year-old Robert Ivan Micheletti of San Pablo and 56-year-old Dewayne Lee Woolridge of Richmond, Dudley said.

Both men were booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of burglary, possessing stolen property, criminal conspiracy and possessing drug paraphernalia. Micheletti also was booked on allegations of vandalism, shoplifting, and possessing burglary tools, and faces a felony warrant in San Mateo County, according to Dudley.

Woolridge was released Saturday night and Micheletti just after midnight early Sunday morning, according to jail booking records.

