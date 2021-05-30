Police: Two men arrested after officers interrupt burglary at Napa cannabis shop

Napa Police officers disrupted an attempted burglary of a cannabis dispensary before dawn Sunday, arresting two men, according to the department.

Jacob Shacarr Pennington-Lawrence of Oakland and Dale Hodges III of San Leandro, both 22, were detained following the break-in at the Abide medical dispensary at 1963 Iroquois St., Sgt. Nick Dalessi reported.

Both men were booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony burglary and criminal conspiracy. Hodges was cited and released, but Pennington-Lawrence was still being held late Sunday morning, according to Dalessi.

Officers were called to the Abide dispensary after an alarm was activated at 3:35 a.m. The first officer to arrive saw signs of forced entry at the front door, then noticed two people inside the building, Dalessi said.

Police formed a perimeter around the store and then saw Pennington-Lawrence and Hodges leave out the front and flee on foot, with one of the men holding a large crowbar, according to Dalessi. Each man was chased down and detained by an officer after a short foot pursuit.

