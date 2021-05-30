 Skip to main content
Police: Two men arrested after officers interrupt burglary at Napa cannabis shop
Police: Two men arrested after officers interrupt burglary at Napa cannabis shop

Abide Napa

Abide Napa, a medicinal cannabis dispensary located at 1963 Iroquois St., caters to Napa Valley local and tourist cannabis connoisseurs.

 Mitchell Glotzer photo

Napa Police officers disrupted an attempted burglary of a cannabis dispensary before dawn Sunday, arresting two men, according to the department.

Jacob Shacarr Pennington-Lawrence of Oakland and Dale Hodges III of San Leandro, both 22, were detained following the break-in at the Abide medical dispensary at 1963 Iroquois St., Sgt. Nick Dalessi reported.

Both men were booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony burglary and criminal conspiracy. Hodges was cited and released, but Pennington-Lawrence was still being held late Sunday morning, according to Dalessi.

Officers were called to the Abide dispensary after an alarm was activated at 3:35 a.m. The first officer to arrive saw signs of forced entry at the front door, then noticed two people inside the building, Dalessi said.

Police formed a perimeter around the store and then saw Pennington-Lawrence and Hodges leave out the front and flee on foot, with one of the men holding a large crowbar, according to Dalessi. Each man was chased down and detained by an officer after a short foot pursuit.

During the incident, a third person drove away from Abide and began to be followed by Napa County sheriff’s deputies, who had been called in to assist police, Dalessi said. The resulting vehicle chase was later taken over by Vallejo Police, but officers could not stop the vehicle and ended their pursuit on eastbound Interstate 80 in Richmond, according to Dalessi.

Because the burglary was interrupted, no merchandise or money was taken from the dispensary, according to Abide co-owners.

A security film applied to the door held the glass together and slowed the intruders' entry, according to Jerred Kiloh, a partner in the dispensary. Abide was closed briefly for repairs Sunday but was able to reopen in the afternoon.

According to Dalessi, Sunday’s break-in may have been the first to target a cannabis retailer in the city of Napa, where the first legal dispensary opened at the end of 2018. Abide, like its peers within city limits, sells only to customers who have a doctor’s recommendation to use cannabis products, despite California law allowing non-medical use and purchases by those 21 and older.

"Living in the city of Napa, we felt like this was one of the safest places where we could open a business," Kiloh said Sunday afternoon, pointing to the quick arrival of police.

Abide officially opened on Iroquois Street on March 12, after a soft opening Feb. 3.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

