Police: Two men arrested after thefts from Napa liquor stores and hit-and-run crash

Thefts from two liquor stores in Napa – and a vehicle collision – led to the arrests of two men early Thursday morning in American Canyon, according to police.

At 12:53 a.m., Napa dispatchers received a report that a man had stolen more than $1,000 of merchandise from Lawler’s Liquor’s at 2232 Jefferson St. before entering a waiting Mercedes-Benz that drove off, Napa Police said in a news release. At about the same time, the dispatcher center learned of a hit-and-run crash at the Jefferson Street-Lincoln Avenue intersection involving a Mercedes with a similar license plate as the car reported near Lawler’s, according to the department.

Also Thursday morning, Val’s Liquors at 1531 Third St. downtown reported theft of liquor from that store, as well as a similar suspect and vehicle as those connected to the Lawler’s theft and the crash, Napa Police said. Dispatchers alerted neighboring law enforcement agencies that the vehicle had been seen on southbound Highway 29.

Officers from American Canyon Police saw the vehicle parked outside a third liquor store in the 3900 block of Broadway (Highway 29), with one man in the vehicle and the other inside the store, according to Napa Police. Products stolen from Val’s and Lawler’s were inside the Mercedes, which showed damage from the Napa collision, the department said in its statement.