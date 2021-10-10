 Skip to main content
Police: Two men arrested attempting to steal $1,800 of Walmart merchandise

The arrests of two men Saturday afternoon at the American Canyon Walmart prevented the loss of merchandise worth about $1,800, according to police.

At about 2 p.m., officers contacted 20-year-old Robert Vinci of Discovery Bay and 19-year-old Jelani Amar Allen of Fairfield in an annex of the store at 7011 Main St., according to Sgt. Jeff Scott.

Vinci and Allen were detained and then booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime, both felony allegations. They were released later Saturday, according to jail booking records.

