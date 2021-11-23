 Skip to main content
Police: Two men arrested in American Canyon after trying to steal catalytic converter from vehicle

American Canyon Police reported the arrests of two men after an officer interrupted the theft of a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle early Tuesday morning.

At about 3:23 a.m., the officer was patrolling the area of Silver Oak Trail and American Canyon Road when he noticed a vehicle being hoisted with a jack and two people nearby, police officials said in a news release.

Deducing that the two men may have been trying to remove the catalyst from beneath the vehicle, the officer made a U-turn toward the suspects, who got into a pickup truck and tried to flee, according to the statement.

The officer stopped the pickup and questioned the two occupants, 50-year-old James Curtis Maxwell and 32-year-old Kevin Kyle Mercure, both Martinez residents. Police found numerous burglary tools inside the truck, according to the department.

Maxwell and Mercure were detained on suspicion of attempted theft, criminal conspiracy and possessing burglary tools. They were booked into the Napa County jail and released shortly after 4:30 a.m., according to booking records.

