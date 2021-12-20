Police: Two men arrested on gun allegations after disturbance in Napa

Napa Police announced the arrests of two men early Monday morning on felony firearm allegations.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…
Shortly after 1 a.m., police were told of an altercation involving at least four people at a restaurant in the 900 block of Trancas Street, according to Cpl. Dominic DeGuilio. Officers stopped a vehicle near Solano and Pueblo avenues in which two occupants, 25-year-old Jesus Ramirez and 29-year-old Victor Manuel Ortega, were found with unregistered handguns, DeGuilio said.
Both men were detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a loaded gun in public, with criminal enhancements for gang participation. Ramirez also was booked on additional counts of firearm and ammunition possession by a felon.
No shots were fired during the Trancas Street altercation that preceded the arrests, according to DeGuilio.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
A woman was arrested after passing a counterfeit $100 bill in a Napa convenience store, according to police.
The City of Napa Police Department arrested a man for unlawfully setting fires near Soscol Avenue, according to the department.
Reports of a domestic assault inside an apartment drew law-enforcement officers to a south Napa neighborhood and closed a street, but no assau…
A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with a reported home break-in in Angwin and the theft of a car that later crashed nearby, accordi…
A disturbance between a man and woman led to a foot chase and the man’s arrest, Napa Police reported.