Police: Two men arrested on gun allegations after disturbance in Napa

Napa Police announced the arrests of two men early Monday morning on felony firearm allegations.

Shortly after 1 a.m., police were told of an altercation involving at least four people at a restaurant in the 900 block of Trancas Street, according to Cpl. Dominic DeGuilio. Officers stopped a vehicle near Solano and Pueblo avenues in which two occupants, 25-year-old Jesus Ramirez and 29-year-old Victor Manuel Ortega, were found with unregistered handguns, DeGuilio said.

Both men were detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a loaded gun in public, with criminal enhancements for gang participation. Ramirez also was booked on additional counts of firearm and ammunition possession by a felon.

No shots were fired during the Trancas Street altercation that preceded the arrests, according to DeGuilio.

