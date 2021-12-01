 Skip to main content
Police: Two men steal fire hydrant outside Napa Walmart

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning shortly after a fire hydrant was stolen from the parking lot of the Napa Walmart store on Lincoln Avenue, according to police.

Two men stole a fire hydrant from outside the Walmart store in Napa and tried to drive away with it before they were arrested a short distance away, according to police.

At about 11:14 a.m. on Tuesday, a witness saw the two men remove the city-owned hydrant in the parking lot of Walmart at 681 Lincoln Ave., carry it into the trunk of a vehicle and then drive off, Napa Police Sgt. Aaron Medina said in an email. The witness followed the suspects and reported the vehicle’s location to Napa dispatchers.

An officer then found the vehicle parked at the Lucky supermarket at 1312 Trancas St. and detained two occupants, 33-year-old Diego Ochoa Palmas of Fairfield and 42-year-old Miguel Angel Pantoja of Suisun City.

The missing hydrant was found in the trunk of their vehicle and returned to the Napa city utilities department, according to Medina, who said a replacement costs about $3,000. The two men apparently intended to sell the hydrant as scrap metal, Medina said.

Both men were booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony grand theft and criminal conspiracy, and Ochoa Palmas also faces a felony assault warrant in Solano County, according to Medina.

