Police: Two Napans arrested on suspicion of illegal gun possession, identity theft

Two Napa residents were arrested Saturday afternoon on felony allegations of identity theft and illegal gun possession, police reported.

Napa Police officers served a search warrant at 12:15 p.m. at the home of 36-year-old Lisa Maria Garcia and 39-year-old Stephen Paul Schreiner in the 1100 block of Legion Avenue, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Inside the home, officers found firearms and ammunition that both residents were forbidden to own as convicted felons, Walund said.

Also found by police were more than 10 credit cards, a credit card embosser, and information that could be used to make fraudulent cards, Walund added.

Garcia initially refused to open the door and Schreiner hid inside a closet, but police eventually detained both residents and searched the home, according to Walund.

Both were booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of firearm and ammunition possession by a felon, identity theft after prior convictions, and unlawful access to credit cards. Schreiner also was being held on a warrant from Kings County in the Central Valley.

Garcia was being held on $250,000 bail and Schreiner on $200,000 bail as of Sunday afternoon.