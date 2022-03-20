Police: Two Napans arrested on suspicion of illegal gun possession, identity theft

Two Napa residents were arrested Saturday afternoon on felony allegations of identity theft and illegal gun possession, police reported.
Napa Police officers served a search warrant at 12:15 p.m. at the home of 36-year-old Lisa Maria Garcia and 39-year-old Stephen Paul Schreiner in the 1100 block of Legion Avenue, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Inside the home, officers found firearms and ammunition that both residents were forbidden to own as convicted felons, Walund said.
Also found by police were more than 10 credit cards, a credit card embosser, and information that could be used to make fraudulent cards, Walund added.
Garcia initially refused to open the door and Schreiner hid inside a closet, but police eventually detained both residents and searched the home, according to Walund.
Both were booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of firearm and ammunition possession by a felon, identity theft after prior convictions, and unlawful access to credit cards. Schreiner also was being held on a warrant from Kings County in the Central Valley.
Garcia was being held on $250,000 bail and Schreiner on $200,000 bail as of Sunday afternoon.
Photos: Kohl's and Napa's Parkway Plaza then and now
Napa's Kohl's and Parkway Plaza
A view of Napa's Parkway Plaza. The anchor tenant is Kohl's. Developers plan to redevelop the area into mixed use housing, hotel and retail.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa clock tower, Dwight Murray Plaza
A 72-foot-tall wooden clock tower was a crowning feature of Dwight Murray Plaza, which opened on First Street in downtown Napa on Independence Day 1974. The tower was torn down in the 1990s.
Napa Community Redevelopment Agency photo
Kohl's and Parkway Plaza from above
A view of the Kohl's building (white roof) and Parkway Plaza from above. Zapolksi Real Estate and partners would like to move Kohl's to Soscol Avenue, demolish the building and build a new apartment, hotel and commercial space in its place.
Darren Loveland Photography
Napa History
This crisp photo from 1908 shows downtown Napa's Migliavacca Building, which once sat where Dwight Murray Plaza is located today on First Street. The two-story stone building, considered the largest stone structure in town, was erected in 1905 at what was then the northwest corner of First and Brown streets. It contained stores on the ground level, offices above. It was torn down in the early 1970s as part of the city's urban renewal program.
Napa County Historical Society photo
Archer Hotel
The site of the future Archer hotel has been cleared and awaits construction. Todd Zapolski and investors announced Tuesday they had also added Kohl's Parkway Plaza to their extensive holdings on the north side of First Street, including the former Town Center.
A number of buildings have been demolished on the site where the Archer Hotel will be built. All that remains of the former Merrill's building is the facade, which will be preserved.
J.L. Sousa/Register
Soscol Square shopping center design, Napa
The developer of the planned Soscol Square shopping center in Napa has submitted design drawings for the project, including a new location for the Kohl's department store currently located downtown.
Submitted graphic
Kohl's future home
Napa's Kohl's department store will relocated to the site of this former Chrysler dealership at 333 Soscol Ave. A Chick-fil-A will also open at the site, said developers.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Kohl's on the move
Zapolski Real Estate announced plans to move Kohl's department store to a new location in Napa and build a $250 million housing, hotel and commercial project in its place.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Demolished building
The Migliavacca Building after it was demolished in the 1970s.
Submitted photo
Napa Kohl's
Zapolski Real Estate announced plans to move Kohl's department store to a new location in Napa and build a $250 million housing, hotel and commercial project in its place.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Empty Kohl's parking lot
This parking lot next to Kohl's is usually full, but not during the Napa County shelter-at-home order.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Dwight Murray Plaza
The city of Napa's planned renovation of Dwight Murray Plaza on downtown First Street won City Council approval in 2016, but has yet to begin as construction costs have risen in the Bay Area.
Register file photo
Dwight Murray Plaza
Renovations at Dwight Murray Plaza on First Street in downtown Napa have stalled, as city public works officials seek ways to change plans to meet a $1.5 million budget.
J.L. Sousa, Register
