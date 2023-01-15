Police: Two stabbed outside Napa bar, man arrested

A disturbance Saturday evening at a Napa sports bar ended with the stabbings of two men and the arrest of a third, police reported.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Officers were called to Stone’s Sports Bar & Lounge at 1679 W. Imola Ave. after learning of a disturbance involving several people at about 8 p.m., according to Sgt. Tommy Keener. On their arrival, police saw four men on Bridgegate Way to the west, holding down a man whom police identified as Thomas William Elledge, a 26-year-old Napa resident.

Officers learned that the suspect stabbed two men, both of whom were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Keener said. The suspect also held the knife in an aggressive manner toward other witnesses, according to Keener.

The attack appears to have stemmed from an assault inside the bar, Keener said.

Elledge was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery, as well as a misdemeanor count of brandishing a weapon. He was released shortly after 2:15 a.m. Sunday on $50,000 bail, according to jail booking records.

Photos: Scenes from around Napa Valley as storms continue to batter the area Storm Coverage 2 Storm Coverage 1 Storm Coverage 3 Storm Coverage 4 Storm Coverage 5 Storm Coverage 6 Storm Coverage 7 Storm Coverage 8 Storm Coverage 11 Storm Coverage 10 Storm 1 Storm 2 Storm 4 Storm 3 Storm 5 Storm 6 Napa Storm 1 Napa Storm 2 Napa Storm 3 Napa Storm 4 Napa Storm 5 Napa Storm 6 Napa Storm 9 Storm Storm Kennedy Park encampment Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm Storm