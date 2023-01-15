 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Two stabbed outside Napa bar, man arrested

  • 0

A disturbance Saturday evening at a Napa sports bar ended with the stabbings of two men and the arrest of a third, police reported.

Officers were called to Stone’s Sports Bar & Lounge at 1679 W. Imola Ave. after learning of a disturbance involving several people at about 8 p.m., according to Sgt. Tommy Keener. On their arrival, police saw four men on Bridgegate Way to the west, holding down a man whom police identified as Thomas William Elledge, a 26-year-old Napa resident.

Officers learned that the suspect stabbed two men, both of whom were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Keener said. The suspect also held the knife in an aggressive manner toward other witnesses, according to Keener.

The attack appears to have stemmed from an assault inside the bar, Keener said.

People are also reading…

Elledge was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery, as well as a misdemeanor count of brandishing a weapon. He was released shortly after 2:15 a.m. Sunday on $50,000 bail, according to jail booking records.

Video shows the road blocked off by police vehicles as well as two tow trucks.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts: Handling of presidential documents leaves room for error

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News