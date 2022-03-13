 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Two women arrested after baby formula thefts from Napa Target stores

  • Updated
South Napa Target store

The Target store on Soscol Avenue. 

 Register file photo

Two Antioch women arrested Saturday afternoon face felony charges after the theft of more than $4,000 worth of baby formula from the two Target stores in Napa, police reported.

Mikesha Sims, 34, and Corenesha Idaleche Brooks, 26, were detained at 1:09 p.m. after fleeing by vehicle from the north Napa Target at 4000 Bel Aire Plaza, where baby formula valued at about $2,600 had been stolen, Napa Police said in a Facebook post.

Sims and Brooks were booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of organized retail theft, grand theft and criminal conspiracy. The allegations are linked to the Saturday incident as well as another theft Wednesday at the south Napa Target at 205 Soscol Ave., which lost more than $1,400 of merchandise, mainly baby formula, according to police Sgt. Mike Walund.

Both women were released shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to jail booking records.

Police said in their Facebook statement that Brooks and Sims are connected to more thefts from various Target stores across the Bay Area, resulting in the loss of more than $100,000 in merchandise.

People are also reading…

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.

Armed robbery at Black Bear Diner

Armed robbery at Black Bear Diner

  • Updated

The Napa Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of a woman’s purse at the Black Bear Diner parking lot in the city of Napa. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News