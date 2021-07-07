 Skip to main content
Police: Unlicensed “ghost gun” seized from Napa teen who fired weapon in video

Ghost gun reportedly seized from Napa teenager
Courtesy of the Napa Police Department

Napa Police reported the seizure of an unlicensed handgun from a 17-year-old boy at a school campus.

Tuesday morning, an officer and social worker with Napa Police Youth Services learned that a teenage student had recently posted a social media video of himself firing a gun, Sgt. Pete Piersig said in an email. Video indicated the weapon was not fired on a shooting range, but inside a room, and officers were able to identify the shooter as a summer school student at a local campus, according to Piersig.

Youth Services officers and police detectives contacted the Napa teen without incident, and the resulting search turned up a loaded 9mm Glock-style handgun Piersig described as a “ghost” weapon because of the absence of a serial number.

The gun was likely assembled from purchased parts, and its barrel and slide appeared similar to Glock parts but lacked the serial numbers found on authentic Glock firearms, according to Piersig. The weapon’s frame also bore a plate for a serial number to be engraved, but no number had been inscribed, he said.

Police did not disclose at what school site the gun was recovered, but said the boy was a member of an alternative education group that was meeting on a regular campus. The investigation began after another juvenile said he felt threatened by the teen with the gun, Piersig said Wednesday.

The boy suspected of having the handgun was not booked into a detention center due to state restrictions on interviews of juveniles by law enforcement officers, according to Piersig, who said the teen declined to say where the gun appearing in the online video had been fired. Police are investigating the teen for possession of an unregistered pistol by a minor, Piersig said.

