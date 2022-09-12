 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Vehicle chase from American Canyon to Vallejo ends with crash; driver sought

American Canyon Police are seeking information about a driver the department says led officers on a pursuit Sunday night before crashing in Vallejo and fleeing.

At about 10 p.m., an American Canyon officer saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the Hillside Christian Church in Napa on Thursday, according to police Chief Rick Greenberg. When the officer tried to stop the driver, a pursuit ensued south on Highway 29 and then west into the Meadows Drive subdivision in Vallejo, Greenberg said.

The vehicle later crashed into a parked car in the 500 block of Old River Court, and the driver fled on foot without being detained, according to Greenberg.

Police described the suspect as wearing black pants and a blue hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call American Canyon Police at 707-551-0600.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

City Editor & Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

