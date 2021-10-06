Police: Woman arrested after hit-and-run crash, injury in Napa

A hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening on a Napa street resulted in the driver’s arrest on a felony drunken driving allegation, according to police.

Officers were notified of a two-vehicle collision at 6:34 p.m. in the 900 block of Yount Street, where a woman heading east failed to observe a stop sign and struck a southbound vehicle on Main Street, according to Sgt. Aaron Medina. The driver of the Main Street vehicle sustained minor injuries and was not hospitalized, Medina said.

After the wreck, the other motorist, identified as 52-year-old Amalia Contreras Hernandez of Napa, continued driving south before fleeing on foot into a backyard in the 1800 block of Main Street, according to Medina.

Police detained Contreras Hernandez, who was first taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and then booked at the Napa County jail on felony allegations of causing injury by driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an injury accident. She was released shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.