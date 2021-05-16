Police: Woman arrested after reported robbery attempt at gas station

A woman was arrested Friday morning after demanding money and threatening a clerk at a south Napa gas station, according to police.
Officers were called shortly before 10:56 a.m. to the Chevron at 800 W. Imola Ave. after receiving a report of a robbery attempt, according to Sgt. Omar Salem. At the station, a woman identified as 34-year-old Angelique Nicole Dodds demanded money from a clerk, then put her hand in a jacket pocket and said she would kill the employee, Salem said.
The clerk believed the suspect was armed, and gave up her earrings to Dodds, who then left, according to Salem.
Police found Dodds nearby and detained her, according to Salem, who said the suspect was not armed.
Dodds, who had no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of robbery, burglary and making a criminal threat.
