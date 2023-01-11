Police: Woman arrested after robbery at Napa bike shop

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
At about 2:50 p.m., officers were called to Bicycle Works at 3367 Solano Ave. in Napa after a reported bike theft, police Sgt. Brett Muratori said in an email. A woman tried to cut a bicycle that was being offered for sale from a rack outside the shop, and when she was confronted, showed a pair of pliers and motioned toward employees in a way that made them fear for their safety, according to Muratori.
The woman, whom police identified as 34-year-old Ana Leticia Servin, left the store with the bike but without its front tire after she was unable to cut the lock, Muratori said. She was detained by police a short distance away.
Servin, who was booked into the Napa County jail under the name Anna Servin, was held on suspicion of felony robbery and a misdemeanor count of giving false identification to police, as well as for a probation violation.