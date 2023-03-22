American Canyon Police reported the arrest on Tuesday of a Contra Costa County woman in connection with a theft from a Napa outlet store.

At about 1 p.m., a woman entered the Sunglass Hut at the Napa Premium Outlets on Freeway Drive, where she stole about 40 pairs of glasses with a total value of more than $17,000, police said in a news release. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Melia Raquel Hughes of Pittsburg, was reported leaving the shopping center in a gray Infiniti.

American Canyon officers later saw the car on southbound Highway 29 and attempted to stop her, the department said. Hughes pulled over at the Green Island Road intersection and at first followed officers’ commands, but then drove off, striking a guardrail and then another vehicle, according to police.

With the Infiniti disabled by wheel damage, Hughes ran from the car at Highway 29 and Napa Junction Road but was detained by officers, according to the department, which said the stolen sunglasses were found in her vehicle.

Hughes was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon, evading police officers, and resisting arrest.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

