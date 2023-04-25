A 24-year-old Fairfield woman was arrested on firearm allegations following a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, according to American Canyon Police.

Shortly before 3:10 a.m., an American Canyon officer pulled over a Chevrolet TrailBlazer without license plates on southbound Highway 29 near Kimberly Drive, the department said in a news release. The officer learned that the driver, identified as Tanya Patrice Comier, was on state parole in a carjacking case.

A search of the SUV turned up a loaded Glock gun magazine in a SpongeBob SquarePants backpack with Comier’s name on it, and a loaded Glock 48 9mm handgun was found in a concealed space inside an armrest, police said.

Comier was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on six felony allegations, including possessing a concealed gun, firearm possession by a felon, and violating her probation.

