Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

American Canyon Police arrested a woman on suspicion of attempted murder Wednesday night after a shooting that targeted her former husband, according to the department.

Sarah Morrison, a 41-year-old Vallejo resident, was detained after several shots were fired outside a house in the 200 block of Los Altos Place shortly before 8:40 p.m., according to police Chief Rick Greenberg.

Morrison was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of attempted murder, shooting at a residence, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

Officers were called to the home after receiving reports that someone had fired on it from a car, according to Greenberg. A California Highway Patrol air unit was already in the area and helped police find and stop a car driven by Morrison at James Road and Donaldson Way West, Greenberg said.

Morrison, unprompted, told officers she had fired a gun at her ex-husband outside his Los Altos Place house, according to Greenberg. Police detained Morrison and searched her car, finding a .22-caliber handgun along with ammunition that matched shell casings that were found near the home, Greenberg said.

Morrison apparently saw her former spouse by the side of his house and fired on him while he was outside, Greenberg added, saying that police recovered nine shell casings at the scene.

It was unclear Thursday whether the man was injured in the attack. The former husband ran from his home during the shooting, and police were not immediately able to find him, according to Greenberg. No other injuries were reported.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, May 14, 2023