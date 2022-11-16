Prosecutors: Former Napa man, convicted sex abuser denied parole

A California board has denied parole to a former Napa resident and convicted child molester, Napa County prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Bruce Lee Clotfelter, 62, was denied early release Nov. 10 during a remote hearing of the state Board of Parole Hearings, the office of Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release. Clotfelter has been serving a 75-years-to-life prison term since 2018, when a Napa County jury convicted him molesting one boy and trying to contact two others for sex. (An appeals court reversal and plea agreement later changed the counts to assault and sexual battery, according to the announcement.)

Last week’s hearing was the first parole opportunity for Clotfelter, who must wait five years before he can reapply. At the time of his conviction in September 2018, he already was serving 300 years to life after another jury convicted him of changing his name to hide his status as a sex offender.

In the statement announcing the parole denial, Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur criticized Clotfelter’s ability to be considered for release after serving only four years of his sentence.

“While we are grateful that the Board of Parole Hearings denied Mr. Clotfelter’s release now, he will be eligible again in five years, and we will be revisiting the issue of his dangerousness indefinitely into the future,” said Dziadour, who spoke at the parole hearing against freeing Clotfelter. “This new uncertainty after the imposition of a life sentence is both shocking and devastating to our victims, who must now periodically relive their experiences after unexpected changes in the law.”

Clotfelter was allowed to seek parole because of a state Supreme Court ruling that affected Proposition 57, which voters approved in 2016 to allow nonviolent offenders to pursue release after serving the full term for their primary crime, rather than also serving sentence enhancements. In December 2020, the court ruled that inmates convicted of sex crimes also can apply for parole if their offenses are classified as nonviolent.

Clotfelter’s history of prison time for sexual offenses dates back to 1989, when he was convicted of abusing a child in Butte County. In 1996, he was convicted again in federal court of impersonating a military officer after he allegedly posed as a “Top Gun” pilot to tour schools and speak to students, according to court records.

After a decade in the state hospital system, Clotfelter changed his name to “Dalton Bruce Vail” to avoid detection as a sex offender, sending fake documents to the U.S. State Department in the process, the Napa Valley Register reported in 2018.

In 2015, Clotfelter received three months in jail and three years’ probation for not updating his sex offender registration. He was arrested again in 2016 when Napa Police officers, visiting his home for a compliance check, found a sword and several knives he was forbidden to have under his probation terms.