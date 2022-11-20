Pursuit from American Canyon to Vallejo ends in crash, two arrests

Two teenagers were arrested Friday night at the end of a vehicle pursuit that started in American Canyon and ended with a crash in Vallejo, according to police.

At 11:30 p.m., an American Canyon Police officer tried to stop a sport-utility vehicle, but the driver turned off his headlights and drove south into Vallejo, exceeding 60 mph and running several stop signs, according to Sgt. Chet Schneider of the department. After driving for more than a mile and a half, the motorist lost control and his SUV struck a light pole at Mini Drive and Whitney Avenue, Schneider said in an email.

Afterward, three people fled the wreck but two were soon detained by police, according to Schneider. Police identified the two people arrested – both American Canyon residents – as the suspected driver, 18-year-old Francisco Abel Marin Rojas, and a passenger, 18-year-old Emanuel Tapia Flores.

The third person to flee the SUV was not found by officers, Schneider said.

Marin was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony count of evading police officers, and he and Tapia Flores also were booked on a misdemeanor count of delaying police, according to Schneider.

Tapia Flores was released Saturday morning, followed by Marin Sunday morning, according to jail booking records.