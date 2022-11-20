Pursuit from American Canyon to Vallejo ends in crash, two arrests

Two teenagers were arrested Friday night at the end of a vehicle pursuit that started in American Canyon and ended with a crash in Vallejo, according to police.
At 11:30 p.m., an American Canyon Police officer tried to stop a sport-utility vehicle, but the driver turned off his headlights and drove south into Vallejo, exceeding 60 mph and running several stop signs, according to Sgt. Chet Schneider of the department. After driving for more than a mile and a half, the motorist lost control and his SUV struck a light pole at Mini Drive and Whitney Avenue, Schneider said in an email.
Afterward, three people fled the wreck but two were soon detained by police, according to Schneider. Police identified the two people arrested – both American Canyon residents – as the suspected driver, 18-year-old Francisco Abel Marin Rojas, and a passenger, 18-year-old Emanuel Tapia Flores.
The third person to flee the SUV was not found by officers, Schneider said.
Marin was booked into the Napa County jail on a felony count of evading police officers, and he and Tapia Flores also were booked on a misdemeanor count of delaying police, according to Schneider.
Tapia Flores was released Saturday morning, followed by Marin Sunday morning, according to jail booking records.
A Nevada man was arrested after police said he committed two brazen home invasion robberies, then stole an Amazon delivery truck and crashed into multiple cars as he led authorities on a chase throughout a Southern California city. The pursuit began Monday around 5 p.m. when officers responded to reports of two robberies at a mobile home park in Riverside, east of Los Angeles, police said. The robbery suspect carjacked an Amazon vehicle and fled the mobile home park, the Riverside Police Department said in a statement Tuesday. Police were able to use GPS tracking to locate the stolen truck. The suspect led officers on a chase through Riverside, driving over a median and crashing into parked and occupied cars before driving onto State Route 60, the statement said. After intentionally crashing into three more cars, the suspect ditched the van and ran across freeway traffic before he was finally arrested when he tried to climb a barrier wall, police said. The 32-year-old man from Las Vegas could face charges including attempted murder, home invasion robbery, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless evading of police and DUI, officials said. He was held on $1 million bail. No serious injuries were reported to any of the victims who were attacked, robbed and struck by the suspect, police said.
Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP
A man falls from a horse at a rodeo exhibition during Tradition Day, aimed to preserve gaucho traditions, in San Antonio de Areco, Argentina, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Tradition Day is celebrated to honor the birth of Argentine writer Jose Hernandez, author of the country's national poem "The Gaucho Martin Fierro". (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A gaucho keeps a knife in his belt during Tradition Day, aimed to preserve gaucho traditions, in San Antonio de Areco, Argentina, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Tradition Day is celebrated to honor the birth of Argentine writer Jose Hernandez, author of the country's national poem "The Gaucho Martin Fierro". (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
A girl rides a horse during Tradition Day, aimed to preserve gaucho traditions, in San Antonio de Areco, Argentina, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Tradition Day is celebrated to honor the birth of Argentine writer Jose Hernandez, author of the country's national poem "The Gaucho Martin Fierro". (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
UCLA wide receiver Jake Bobo is unable to hold on to a ball thrown to the end zone with no time left in an NCAA college football game against Arizona Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. Arizona won 34-28. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
England players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win against Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Mark Baker
England's captain Jos Buttler, center, holds the trophy as players spray champagne while they celebrate after defeating Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup Cricket tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
England's Sam Curran, right, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, during the final of the T20 World Cup cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between England and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Mark Baker
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
U.S. President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, celebrates his victory in the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov.13, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)
Marcelo Chello
Mercedes driver George Russell, of Britain, takes a selfie with the crowd in the background after winning the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Nov.13, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)
Marcelo Chello
Manchester City's Erling Haaland lies on the ground after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov.12, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Dave Thompson
Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov.12, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Dave Thompson
Switzerland's Jil Teichmann hits a forehand to Australia's Storm Sanders during their final match of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals, at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
Switzerland's players Simona Waltert, Viktorija Golubic, Jil Teichmann, Belinda Bencic and Switzerland team captain Heinz Guenthardt, from left, celebrate with the trophy after defeating Australia to win the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals, at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
Switzerland's players Simona Waltert, Viktorija Golubic, Jil Teichmann and Belinda Bencic from left, celebrate with the trophy after defeating Australia to win the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals, at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
Australia's Storm Sanders returns the ball to Switzerland's Jil Teichmann during their final match of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals, at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
Tennessee Titans safety Joshua Kalu (28) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, top, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is hit by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, left, and cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Greenlaw was disqualified after the play. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jed Jacobsohn
Workers steady the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree as a crane lifts the donated tree into place Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Craig Ruttle
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the final minute of the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in Las Vegas. The Colts defeated the Raiders 25-20. (AP Photo/David Becker)
David Becker
Demonstrators participate in a protest at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP)
Nathaniel Ross
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio
Syracuse players walk through the tunnel to take the field for an NCAA college football game against Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Joshua Bessex
France's Antoine Dupont tackles South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe in midair during the rugby union international between France and South Africa in Marseille, France, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Taylor Swift receives the award for 'Best Video' at the European MTV Awards 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich, Germany. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Gary McCullough
Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf (14) is defended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (35) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich, Germany. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Matthias Schrader
U.S. President Joe Biden disembarks Air Force One upon arrival to attend the G20 Summit at the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Made Nagi/Pool Photo via AP)
Made Nagi
Torino's Karol Linetty, 2nd right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Torino at the Rome Olympic stadium Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)
Alfredo Falcone
Sousmane works in a charcoal plant outside Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Delegates at the U.N. climate summit, known as COP27 and taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, are discussing greenhouse gas emissions, including those that come from coal. (AP Photo/Diomande Bleblonde)
Diomande Bleblonde
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Dan Arnold is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) as Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) watches during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Texas Tech defensive back Malik Dunlap (24) breaks up a pass intended for Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Justin Rex
Kansas wide receiver Quentin Skinner (83) attempts to catch a pass while Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (25) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Justin Rex
Liberty wide receiver CJ Yarbrough (13) catches the ball for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against against Connecticut in East Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
Connecticut running back Victor Rosa (22) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against against Liberty in East Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
UTSA running back Brenden Brady (5) runs for a touchdown against Louisiana Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Clemson defensive tackle Jabriel Robinson (90) celebrates with student fans at the start of an NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman
Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (23) tackles Louisville quarterback Brock Domann (19) in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) grabs a rebound during the second half of the Carrier Classic NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Coronado, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
Flowers lay next to the name of Charlotte Bacon, carved in the stone of a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in Newtown, Conn., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) celebrates his touchdown run against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton
Navy wide receiver Vincent Terrell Jr. dives over Notre Dame safety DJ Brown for a two point conversion during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Terrance Williams
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) celebrates with guard Devonte' Graham during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in New Orleans, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Pelicans won 119-106. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) walks on the court after a timeout was called late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The Pelicans won 119-106. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
A Kherson resident kisses a Ukrainian soldier in central Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against Moscow's invasion almost nine months ago. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
A Ukrainian soldier and local residents look at two alleged collaborators tied by the hands to pillars in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Residents of Kherson celebrated the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation for the third straight day Sunday, even as they took stock of the extensive damage left behind in the southern Ukrainian city by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
Libkos
A woman takes a picture of artwork that might have been made by British street artist Banksy on a building destroyed by fighting in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Another mural in Borodyanka was confirmed to have been made by the artist on his Instagram account. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)
Andrew Kravchenko
Light hits the Empire State Building at sunset, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson
Citizen organizations rally at Mexico City's iconic "Angel of Independence" monument in support of Mexico's National Elections Institute as President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador pushes to overhaul it, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell celebrates with fans during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against South Florida on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) gets off a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic
Florida running back Trevor Etienne (7) scores an 85-yard touchdown past South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Matt Stamey
People walk on the beach in Cocoa Beach, Fla., as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)
Malcolm Denemark
People gather during a protest in support of public health care in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Tens of thousands of public health workers and their supporters are demonstrating in the Spanish capital to demand more staff in primary health care centers. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
Stanford safety Jonathan McGill, left, makes an interception as Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) falls during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
A man walks in the rain along a street in Austin, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Jay Janner
People leave the area after an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue Sunday, Istanbul, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. A bomb exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing a handful of people, wounding dozens and sending people fleeing as flames rose. (AP Photo/Can Ozer)
Can Ozer
Forensic experts collect a dead body after an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue Sunday, Istanbul, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. An explosion on one of Istanbul's most popular pedestrian thoroughfares killed a handful of people and injured dozens on Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the blast on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear. Five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the explosion, state-run Anadolu news agency said.(Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP)
Ismail Coskun
Security and ambulances at the scene after an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. An explosion on one of Istanbul's most popular pedestrian thoroughfares killed a handful of people and injured dozens on Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the blast on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear. Five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the explosion, state-run Anadolu news agency said.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Emrah Gurel
UC Irvine forward Chazz Hutchison (5) reacts with guard Justin Hohn (2) and the rest of the UC Irvine bench Hutchison was fouled on a shot during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game Oregon on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
Andy Nelson
UC Irvine players celebrate after defeating No. 21 Oregon 69-56 in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
Andy Nelson
UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee scores a touchdown against Tulane safety Larry Brooks during an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Matthew Hinton
Kentucky defensive back Andru Phillips (23) breaks up a reception attempt by Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Michael Clubb
An image of late, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez covers a wall where a vendor's food is displayed for sale in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Ariana Cubillos
World War II veteran Joe Ortiz salutes during the playing of the National Anthem at a Veterans Day celebration in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Ortiz who is 99 years-old will turn 100 on Nov. 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
A large American flag is seen reflected in the wet asphalt as members of the Wounded Warrior Project march up Fifth Avenue during the Veterans Day Parade, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer
Louisville forward Kamari Lands (22) tosses a loose ball to a teammate away from Wright State forward Blake Sisley (52) and guard Andrew Welage (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
