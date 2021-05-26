Racist graffiti found, removed from fence along Jameson Canyon Road

Graffiti with a racist message was discovered on a fence near Jameson Canyon Road on Tuesday, the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

A photograph posted to Twitter at 11:02 a.m. showed the words “WHITE PRIDE” in white paint against a black background on an enclosure several yards from the highway shoulder.

After learning of the graffiti in the afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office sent a sergeant to the property at about 6 p.m., and the property owner said the message had been painted without their knowledge, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. Within the hour, the vandalized panels had been removed, he said.

“They have no idea how it got there,” said Wofford. “They have no connection with that vandalism, and took it down immediately once we informed them that it was there.”

As of Tuesday night, it was not immediately known when the slogan had been painted onto the fence, according to Wofford.