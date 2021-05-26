Racist graffiti found, removed from fence along Jameson Canyon Road

Graffiti with a racist message was discovered on a fence near Jameson Canyon Road on Tuesday, the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
A photograph posted to Twitter at 11:02 a.m. showed the words “WHITE PRIDE” in white paint against a black background on an enclosure several yards from the highway shoulder.
After learning of the graffiti in the afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office sent a sergeant to the property at about 6 p.m., and the property owner said the message had been painted without their knowledge, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford. Within the hour, the vandalized panels had been removed, he said.
“They have no idea how it got there,” said Wofford. “They have no connection with that vandalism, and took it down immediately once we informed them that it was there.”
As of Tuesday night, it was not immediately known when the slogan had been painted onto the fence, according to Wofford.
Tuesday marked one year since May 25, 2020, when Floyd, a Black man, died during an arrest by Minneapolis police officers during which his struggle to breathe while pinned on the neck by an officer's knee was captured on video, triggering widespread protests against racism and police brutality across the U.S.
A jury on April 20 convicted former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin of second-degree murder in the death of Floyd, and three other former officers are due to stand trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting murder.
