Report: Man confesses to killing woman reported missing to Napa Police in 2002; body found in Alabama

A South Carolina man has confessed to killing a woman who has reported missing to Napa Police two decades ago, according to an Alabama media report.
Brian Edward Jones, 62, last month told police in Bessemer, Alabama that he killed his girlfriend Janet Jones Luxford on Feb. 18, 2001 and then stuffed her body into a suitcase, the Birmingham website AL.com reported Wednesday evening. Jones has been held since March 29 in the Jefferson County, Alabama jail on charges of murder and abusing a corpse, with bond set at $765,000.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Luxford, who was 41 when she disappeared, was reported missing to Napa Police 20 years ago, according to Sgt. Pete Piersig of the department. An investigation revealed she had last been reported seen in Birmingham, the Napa Valley Register reported in an April 2012 story about unsolved missing-person cases in Napa County.
People are also reading…
Alabama investigators held off announcing Jones’ arrest until after they notified Luxford’s family on Tuesday, according to AL.com.
Luxford’s daughter filed a missing-person report Sept. 22, 2002, telling Napa Police her mother had left her home in Jacksonville, Florida and was last seen at a Bessemer motel before leaving with an unidentified truck driver, according to AL.com and Luxford's file in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database.
Jones reportedly led detectives to Luxford’s remains March 29, after taking a bus from South Carolina to Alabama. The Jefferson County coroner’s office is using DNA and seeking medical records to positively identify the remains, a process that could last as long as nine months, according to the AL.com report.
While Jones told police he accidentally killed Luxford after a fight in a hotel, a murder warrant alleges he intentionally caused her death by hitting her in the throat with a golf club, the report stated.
Jones said he kept Luxford’s death a secret for years for fear of disappointing his parents, but came forward after his parents died in 2021, Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons told AL.com.
Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week
Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.
Massive Lake Berryessa is in Napa County. Could it provide water to Napa Valley in a drought?
This Napa toddler has a form of stomach cancer. Meet Lyla Montañez.
Trade groups estimate that about four dozen local wineries have been sued, with an overwhelming majority of the lawsuits coming from a single plaintiff.
Get a glimpse of Napa life in the 1950s using newly released census numbers.
The eatery closed for the rest of Sunday after a pickup struck another car and then a wall facing the drive-thru lane, according to police.
Borrow hot spots, a guitar, even a sewing machine at any of Napa County Libraries new Library of Things.
State of the salt marshes: Since completion in 2016, Napa River Salt Marsh Restoration Project tracks steady progress
Nearly six years after restoration construction was completed at the former Cargill salt ponds in Napa, the previously industrialized marshes are alive with wildlife activity.
Alex Slarve, owner of Slarve Construction, has just about finished up a city of Napa home that will operate entirely with solar power and batteries, and has no connection to the PG&E power grid.
In cabernet country, it's easy to forget that there are plenty of small-scale farms in the Napa area that aren’t focused on grapes or wine.
A plan to build a park in the 58-acre city property beyond the southern end of South Jefferson street could move a step forward if Napa River dredging material is dumped there later this year.
Advocates for the self-governing middle school seek to override rejections by the boards of the Napa school district and county education office.
With recreational cannabis sales open, Napa’s dispensaries adjust their marketing and partnership plans
The pot prohibition is over in Napa County, which has local cannabis dispensaries eager to partner up with the valley’s esteemed hotels, restaurants, wineries and spas.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com