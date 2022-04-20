Report: Man confesses to killing woman reported missing to Napa Police in 2002; body found in Alabama

A South Carolina man has confessed to killing a woman who has reported missing to Napa Police two decades ago, according to an Alabama media report.

Brian Edward Jones, 62, last month told police in Bessemer, Alabama that he killed his girlfriend Janet Jones Luxford on Feb. 18, 2001 and then stuffed her body into a suitcase, the Birmingham website AL.com reported Wednesday evening. Jones has been held since March 29 in the Jefferson County, Alabama jail on charges of murder and abusing a corpse, with bond set at $765,000.

Luxford, who was 41 when she disappeared, was reported missing to Napa Police 20 years ago, according to Sgt. Pete Piersig of the department. An investigation revealed she had last been reported seen in Birmingham, the Napa Valley Register reported in an April 2012 story about unsolved missing-person cases in Napa County.

Alabama investigators held off announcing Jones’ arrest until after they notified Luxford’s family on Tuesday, according to AL.com.

Luxford’s daughter filed a missing-person report Sept. 22, 2002, telling Napa Police her mother had left her home in Jacksonville, Florida and was last seen at a Bessemer motel before leaving with an unidentified truck driver, according to AL.com and Luxford's file in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database.

Jones reportedly led detectives to Luxford’s remains March 29, after taking a bus from South Carolina to Alabama. The Jefferson County coroner’s office is using DNA and seeking medical records to positively identify the remains, a process that could last as long as nine months, according to the AL.com report.

While Jones told police he accidentally killed Luxford after a fight in a hotel, a murder warrant alleges he intentionally caused her death by hitting her in the throat with a golf club, the report stated.

Jones said he kept Luxford’s death a secret for years for fear of disappointing his parents, but came forward after his parents died in 2021, Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons told AL.com.

