Robert Shippmann again denied parole for 1993 murder of wife in Napa County

For the eighth time, Robert Shippmann has failed to win his release from prison for the murder of his wife nearly three decades ago.

A two-person state panel on Friday ruled the 84-year-old inmate unsuitable for parole, concluding he poses “an unreasonable risk to public safety” and still lacks proper insight into why he fatally shot his estranged third wife, Juli Mathis Schippmann, in 1993 near Caiocca Pass in Angwin.

He will continue to be held at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville until his next parole hearing, scheduled for 2025.

The decision closes off Shippmann’s latest attempt to shorten his sentence of 15 years to life in state prison, plus four more years for using a firearm. Friday’s three-hour videoconference hosted by the state Board of Parole Hearings was the eighth hearing for Shippmann since he pleaded guilty to his wife’s murder and was sentenced to prison 29 years ago.

Prosecutors have said the inmate, who was then 55 and spelled his name as Schippmann, drove the 28-year-old Mathis to a remote area off Howell Mountain Road on April 23, 1993, then shot her three times in the chest, back and the back of her head with a .22-caliber semiautomatic rifle. He then turned the gun on himself but survived the suicide attempt.

Later, a student from nearby Pacific Union College saw Shippmann’s pickup truck and found him inside, with his wife’s body on the ground in front of the vehicle, according to past Napa Valley Register reports.

On Friday, Shippmann described “six wonderful years with Juli” that ended when he said he learned she was unfaithful to him, driving him to jealousy and rage that culminated in his wife’s murder.

“I pray that one day they can forgive me for my selfish acts,” he said, referring to his and Mathis’ families. “I have no excuses nor seek favors today. I simply ask for the chance to grow and spend the remainder of my life. … Whatever decision this commission makes today, I will show humility and peace with that decision.”

State panelists, however, remained skeptical about the depth of his understanding and insight into his wife’s murder.

“It took a lot of prompting to get you to tell us the nature of the force utilized, extracting her from her car before she was killed — and this was after almost 30 years,” parole commissioner Lawrence Nwajei told Shippmann. “Who would have thought it would be so difficult to talk about it as it really is? I am hard-pressed to know what is keeping you from an ability to have self-awareness of the crime and to talk about it as it really is.”

At his last hearing in 2019, Napa County Assistant District Attorney Paul Gero — whose office has consistently spoken out against Shippmann’s release at his parole hearings — alleged the convicted murderer continued to minimize his acts of domestic violence over the years, didn’t understand what drove him to criminal acts, and rarely partook of self-help programs in prison.

On Friday, Shippmann pointed to his absence of a disciplinary record during his decades in prison, as well as his efforts to learn about the roots of domestic violence and prevent himself from re-offending, if released.

Under questioning by parole commissioners, Shippmann also made his first formal admission that he raped Mathis, his wife of three years, on the day he killed her — although he stopped short of admitting he also had kidnapped Mathis, taken her to Ukiah and forced himself on her in a previous incident.

When asked by Nwajei if he and Mathis had sex on the day of her death, Shippmann said they had, then answered “No, sir” when asked if it was consensual.

“Was it rape?” asked Nwajei? “To her, yes, I’m sure it was,” replied Shippmann.

Nwajei then pressed Shippmann on his claim that he had not met Mathis on that day with the intention of killing her. The commissioner cited testimony from the 2019 hearing that Shippmann had lured Mathis to his home on the pretext of collecting mail, and then grabbed her by the arm forced her into his pickup truck. Mathis’ car was found with its engine running and her purse still inside, Nwajei added.

Gero, again representing Napa County at the hearing, also was unmoved by Shippmann’s admissions. “This is an incredible amount of denial and lack of self-awareness,” he said during the virtual hearing.

Gero dismissed Shippmann’s clean disciplinary record in prison as irrelevant until he can show clear remorse for and understanding of his crimes. “He has been a model prisoner, but he has had no girlfriend, wives or daughters to interact with,” he told the parole panel. “We don’t know what would happen if he interacts with his victim pool.”

“We found your testimony and conduct to be a little bit contradictory, said Nwajei. “It is apparent to this panel that you still have an ongoing difficulty with self-reflection and insight. This panel is in the business of granting parole, and if only if you had followed the road map given by the last panel (in 2019), perhaps the outcome would be different today.”

Deputy commissioner Michael Mette questioned Shippmann about what prosecutors have called a pattern of abuse against Mathis — including his hiring of a private detective to tail his estranged wife shortly before her death.

“Do you think hiring a private investigator is an act of domestic violence?” asked Mette.

“I never thought of it as that, but now that I’ve thought about it for a few seconds, yes, it could be,” replied Shippmann.

Parole commissioners were required to consider Shippmann’s age and his years of imprisonment, as well as his disciplinary record and the extent of his counseling while behind bars.

Appearing from the Vacaville prison during the videoconference, Shippmann — wearing plastic-rimmed glasses on a head with a thin mustache and sparse white hair over his temples — spoke slowly but mostly clearly, although he appeared to stop and check notes on an unseen table before answering some questions.

Shippmann’s counsel, Rath Chim, described his client as having endured testicular and thyroid cancer, surgeries and memory loss.

Asked by the panel whether he has received counseling and classes in domestic violence prevention since his last parole bid three years ago, Shippmann said he had, but appeared unfamiliar with some of the terminology even after prompting from commissioners and his attorney.

“You understand that at your last hearing, that was a big issue — to dig deeper into domestic violence, to understand what it is and what caused you to do what you did,” said Nwajei. “I see you have difficulty addressing the same topic that was the reason why you were not granted parole. What does that tell you about your readiness?”

“Yes, I did write down many things, but my memory — I’m sorry sir, but my memory of some things is tough to remember,” said Shippmann.

Shippmann’s bid for early release dates to September 2004, when he was denied at his first parole suitability hearing, and has included further hearings about once every three years. He came closest to release in September 2017, when another state panel found him suitable for parole, but then-Gov. Jerry Brown overruled that finding the following February.

Each of Shippmann’s parole bids has inspired letter-writing campaigns by Mathis’ relatives urging California not to release him. Both family members and Napa County prosecutors have cited his history of violence against women, including against his two earlier wives.

“I don’t care how old the man is; he is very violent,” Mathis’ mother Joanne Mathis Wilson told the Register in January. “And I want this to be noted and someone to understand — just because he pretends to be such a nice normal man, he’s not.”

