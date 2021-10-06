Shooting at north Napa home injures one; police close street

A man was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a family dispute that escalated into a shooting, according to Napa Police, which cordoned off a residential street where the attack occurred.
Police vehicles began speeding into north Napa at about 1:40 p.m., after the Napa dispatch center learned of a disturbance involving a son and father in the 1600 block of Pear Tree Lane. Dispatchers were told the son had a firearm and may have been under the influence of alcohol, according to Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales.
Shots were fired during the incident, although Gonzales said it was not immediately clear who shot whom. The identities of the shooter and victim were unavailable as of 3:20 p.m.
One person was later taken from Pear Tree Lane to a hospital for emergency treatment. The patient was alive at about 2:40 p.m. but his condition was not otherwise known, Gonzales said.
The shooter’s status was also unknown, but Gonzales said there was no public safety threat in the aftermath of the incident.
Several Napa Police patrol cars, joined by Napa Fire and Napa County sheriff’s vehicles, sped north up Soscol Avenue toward Pear Tree Lane, which serves a cluster of townhouses on the city’s north side near Trancas Street and the Silverado Plaza shopping center. Officers barricaded Pear Tree and later strung yellow caution tape across a section of the residential street farther west from Soscol.
A Nixle alert issued by police just after 2 p.m. advised passers-by to avoid the area and seek alternate routes for at least two hours.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com