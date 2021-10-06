Shooting at north Napa home injures one; police close street

A man was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a family dispute that escalated into a shooting, according to Napa Police, which cordoned off a residential street where the attack occurred.

Police vehicles began speeding into north Napa at about 1:40 p.m., after the Napa dispatch center learned of a disturbance involving a son and father in the 1600 block of Pear Tree Lane. Dispatchers were told the son had a firearm and may have been under the influence of alcohol, according to Napa Police Chief Jennifer Gonzales.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Shots were fired during the incident, although Gonzales said it was not immediately clear who shot whom. The identities of the shooter and victim were unavailable as of 3:20 p.m.

One person was later taken from Pear Tree Lane to a hospital for emergency treatment. The patient was alive at about 2:40 p.m. but his condition was not otherwise known, Gonzales said.

The shooter’s status was also unknown, but Gonzales said there was no public safety threat in the aftermath of the incident.