Silverado Trail closed between Yountville Cross Rd. and Oak Knoll Ave.

Road Closure
The Silverado Trail is closed between Yountville Cross Road and Oak Knoll Avenue in Napa due to downed power lines, public works officials said Saturday morning.

Pacific Gas and Electric and county road crews are at the scene working to fix the power lines, according to the Napa County Public Works Department.

There is no estimate as to when the roads will open. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

