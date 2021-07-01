 Skip to main content
Silverado Trail crash sends Napa man to hospital

A 61-year-old Napa man was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after a single-car crash east of St. Helena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on the northbound Silverado Trail north of Taplin Road, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for the CHP’s Napa bureau. Charles Edmundson was driving a 2009 Hyundai Sonata sedan when for unknown reasons, the car left the roadway and struck a roadside utility pole, Renspurger said.

Edmundson was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was treated for what CHP described as moderate injuries.

