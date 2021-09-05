Smoke detector alerts Napa family to attic fire

A Napa family escaped a house fire Saturday night because they had installed a smoke detector in an attic, firefighters say.

Firefighters were called to a reported house fire in the 2300 block of Stonehouse Drive shortly after 10 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the roof of a home, Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn said in a news release.

The occupants had left the home safely before firefighters arrived, after being alerted to the flames by the smoke detector.

Crews were able to cut a hole through the roof with chainsaws and extinguish the flames, Colburn wrote.

“This is such a great reminder that smoke detectors save lives and you should check them periodically and work on family evacuation plans so your family can become familiar with the sound of your smoke alarms, and what to do,” he wrote.

There were no injuries, he said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Colburn said the city fire department, in cooperation with the American Red Cross, has a program to distribute smoke detectors to city residents as well as to help change batteries if need be.