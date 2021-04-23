Sonoma burglary suspect arrested in American Canyon after ramming police vehicle

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sonoma and Napa counties teamed up Thursday evening to apprehend a residential burglary suspect who rammed an American Canyon police vehicle.

The incident began when Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies took a call of a residential burglary in Lovall Valley. Tracking software showed the stolen items were in the vicinity of downtown Sonoma, the Sheriff's Office said.

About 7 p.m., deputies found a Chrysler 300 displaying license plates registered to a Mercedes that fled at a high speed, prompting deputies to discontinue the chase due to the danger to the public, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

Napa Police and Napa County Sheriff's officers picked up the vehicle when it came into Napa County, but pursuit was again discontinued because the suspect was driving so dangerously, American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said.

Even when the suspect was not being chased, he was driving at speeds in excess of 90 mph and using the highway shoulder, Ortiz said.

American Canyon Police backed off when the suspect approached their city and began driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 29, Ortiz said. Several cars on Highway 29 had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision, he said.