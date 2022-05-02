 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Helena Police: Dispute over bicycle leads to arrest

An altercation Sunday night outside a St. Helena restaurant resulted in an employee’s arrest on suspicion of resisting police officers, police reported.

Officers were called to La Prima Pizza at 1010 Adams St. shortly before 9:25 p.m. after a reported assault, according to Lt. Justin Tharp. When police arrived, a suspect had run away and left behind a bicycle on the sidewalk, which the officers tried to take as evidence, Tharp said.

Afterward, 22-year-old Ernesto Alonso Nunez of Calistoga, a manager at La Prima Pizza, came out of the eatery and tried to claim the bike even though it did not belong to him, according to Tharp. A tussle ensued in which one officer sustained injuries, for which the officer was taken to Adventist Health St. Helena, Tharp said. The officer was later released.

Nunez was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of resisting arrest. The original assault report remained under investigation Monday.

