St. Helena Police: Dispute over bicycle leads to arrest

An altercation Sunday night outside a St. Helena restaurant resulted in an employee’s arrest on suspicion of resisting police officers, police reported.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Officers were called to La Prima Pizza at 1010 Adams St. shortly before 9:25 p.m. after a reported assault, according to Lt. Justin Tharp. When police arrived, a suspect had run away and left behind a bicycle on the sidewalk, which the officers tried to take as evidence, Tharp said.
Afterward, 22-year-old Ernesto Alonso Nunez of Calistoga, a manager at La Prima Pizza, came out of the eatery and tried to claim the bike even though it did not belong to him, according to Tharp. A tussle ensued in which one officer sustained injuries, for which the officer was taken to Adventist Health St. Helena, Tharp said. The officer was later released.
Nunez was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on a felony allegation of resisting arrest. The original assault report remained under investigation Monday.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
Napa Police arrested an Antioch man for attempting to steal a catalytic convertor.
A shoplifting attempt at a Napa grocery led to an attack on a security guard and the suspect’s arrest on a robbery allegation.
A 33-year-old man was arrested after threatening workers in a Napa supermarket, police reported.
Nobody was injured after a pickup truck struck another vehicle and then the side of a fast-food restaurant, according to police.
Napa Police detectives arrested two Oakland residents on suspected fraud after investigating the theft of over $20,000 in bicycles from the Na…
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com