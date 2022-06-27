St. Helena Police identifies suspect in hit-and-run that injured Star reporter

St. Helena Police on Monday identified a Napa resident as the suspect in a hit-and-run wreck last month that seriously injured Garrett Whitt, a freelance sportswriter for the St. Helena Star.
Ceja Ignacio Gutierrez, 76, was at the wheel of a 1999 Toyota Camry that was involved in the May 24 collision on Main (Highway 29) and Spring streets in downtown St. Helena, the department said in a news release. A felony criminal complaint has been sent to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution, police said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
No arrest had taken place as of 3:15 p.m. Monday, according to St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley, who said Gutierrez is not considered to be a flight risk.
Police are implicating the Napan in connection with the May wreck, which occurred as Whitt, who has cerebral palsy and uses a motorized wheelchair, was crossing Main Street from east to west. Shortly after 9 p.m., a southbound Toyota struck Whitt – who was returning home from a St. Helena High School softball game – and its driver left the scene before he could be identified by witnesses, the department said.
People are also reading…
Whitt was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries and has since been recovering at his home. Friends have said he broke the tibia and fibula in his leg and faces a lengthy recovery, for which supporters have opened a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a new wheelchair, physical therapy and in-home care.
On Monday, St. Helena Police reported collecting surveillance videos from the business district lining Main Street, as well as from the intersection with Spring Street, to help identify the make and model of the vehicle involved in the crash.
In addition, a St. Helena officer who was out with his family in Napa saw a vehicle matching the description of the one reportedly involved in the wreck and passed its location and license number to his supervisor, police added. St. Helena officers were dispatched to the car’s registered owner in Napa and discovered the vehicle had collision damage consistent with a wheelchair, according to the department.
Police first announced earlier this month that they had identified a suspect and seized the car believed to have been involved in the crash.
PHOTOS: This Week in Napa Valley, June 24, 2022
More than 400 volunteers from The Home Depot Foundation, The Tug McGraw Foundation and Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity showed up to revamp ar…
River Park Jewelers has been a key tenant at the River Park Shopping Center in Napa for decades. Take a look at all that glitters in the shop here.
Check out highlights from this year's graduation season.
With music, food, dancing and reflection, American Canyon on Sunday celebrated Juneteenth in the city's first annual official festival marking…
Two key downtown Napa redevelopments are both racing towards the finish line, with new anchor tenants expected to debut in the coming weeks an…
See anyone you know? Faces and Places features photos from family celebrations, community events, winning moments and personal achievement.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com