Stabbing takes place near McPherson school, students briefly locked down

A stabbing happened Friday morning near the McPherson Elementary School playground in the city of Napa, sending the school into an hour-long lockdown as a precaution.

What police on the scene called an “altercation” took place in the parking lot adjacent to O’Brien Park along Pueblo Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. This lot is separated from the McPherson Elementary School playground by a chain link fence.

Students were in the classrooms at the time of the incident, Napa Valley Unified School District Assistant Superintendent of Operational Services Mike Pearson said. The lockdown began and ended at the direction of Napa police, he said.

Police said the victim was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center. A scanner report described the victim as being semi-conscious.

Police used a canine to search O’Brien Park. They could also be seen searching inside a red Hyundai car in the parking lot. As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, no suspect had been reported as being arrested.

