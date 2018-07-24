A man causing a disturbance at the downtown Starbucks on Monday morning was arrested as a suspect in the stabbing the night before at the Best Western Motel on Soscol Avenue, Napa Police reported.
Police detained Maximilian Alexander Lukeforbyn, 21, of Napa at the Starbucks at First and Main streets. He matched the description of the man caught on a Best Western video surveillance camera Sunday night stabbing a man with whom he'd had an argument.
Lukeforbyn was in possession of brass knuckles and Xanax pills without a prescription, police said.
He was booked into the Napa County jail Monday morning for possible charges of attempted murder, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of brass knuckles and possession of the illegal drug.
The man knifed in the back at the motel was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with a punctured lung. His injuries were not considered life threatening, police said.