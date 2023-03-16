A man who shot and killed a teenage supermarket employee nearly three years ago did so in retaliation for a police citation he blamed on another worker from the same grocery chain, according to court filings by Napa County prosecutors ahead of a murder trial set to begin next week.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The brief, filed by the office of District Attorney Allison Haley, gives the first public account of what prosecutors say was Christopher “Roly” Young’s motive for allegedly killing 18-year-old Nathan Gabriel Garza on Aug. 16, 2020, outside the American Canyon Safeway where Garza worked. The 26-year-old Young faces a first-degree murder charge and firearm-related allegations in a trial slated for Napa County Superior Court.

“It is the People’s assertion that the defendant’s motive was to seek revenge on Safeway and on a Safeway employee,” Napa County Deputy District Attorney Diane Knoles wrote in a brief filed Feb. 24.

Knoles’ filing described Garza – a Fairfield resident and recent Rodriguez High School graduate who had never met Young – as an unwitting target of Young’s anger after an incident a week earlier in which a worker at another Safeway in Fairfield called police, who cited Young and arrested two others.

Proceedings at the Napa County courthouse are scheduled to begin Monday, when a judge will hear a motion by Young’s defense to move the trial out of Napa County due to what his lawyers called excessive and prejudicial publicity about the case. Other filings by Keeley seek to implicate Young’s roommate Tyler Howell, who told police Young took his Cadillac without his knowledge in the hours before Garza’s death.

If convicted of murder, Young may face lifetime imprisonment with no possibility of parole.

Knoles’ filing last month states that the slaying of Garza stemmed from Young’s earlier arrest in Fairfield, an incident that would have put him at risk of punishment for violating his probation and bail terms after an arrest earlier in the year.

On Aug. 9, 2020, Young, Tyler Howell’s older brother Jordan Howell and Jordan’s girlfriend went to the Safeway on Business Center Drive, according to Knoles. A grocery employee noticed them, saw what appeared to be a handgun in Jordan Howell’s waistband, and went inside to call 911, the prosecution brief states.

Fairfield Police officers arrived, arresting Jordan Howell for having a loaded gun and his girlfriend for drug possession – and also citing Young for possessing the drug Ecstasy and a smoking pipe, according to the filing.

The citation put Young in danger of violating his probation and bail terms for an arrest in Alameda County that April, prosecutors wrote.

Young saw the worker at the Fairfield Safeway speaking with police, and the employee was similar to Garza in height, weight, skin color, hair and age – and was wearing a Safeway uniform similar to the one Garza wore a week later, Knoles’ brief states.

Prosecutors pointed to four arrests of Young since 2016 they said show a pattern of violent behavior and threats. In particular, they noted an October 2018 incident in which Young assaulted a man – the husband of a woman who later had Young’s child – before warning him: “No cops, snitches get stiches (sic),” according to the briefs. Young was convicted and was still on probation for that case when Garza was killed, prosecutors said.

“It is the People’s theory that the defendant shot and killed Nathan in retaliation for (the Fairfield worker’s) ‘snitching’ to the police on August 9,” wrote Knoles.

One week later, Garza pushed a cart outside the Safeway at 103 W. American Canyon Road to deliver groceries to a customer in a drive-up-and-go parking space. A minute after noon, he was fatally shot twice in the back with a handgun fired from the driver-side window of a parked car that then sped away, according to prosecutors.

An hour after the shooting, police arrested Young a mile away on Wetlands Edge Road, initially on a trespassing allegation after prosecutors say several residents reported a man driving and then running past their homes. Later, a murder charge was added when his roommate Tyler Howell reported that Young had taken his white four-door Cadillac without his knowledge, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Howell and Young – who both were arrested after the Alameda County robbery in April – were staying in an American Canyon home booked through Airbnb at the time.

“The fact that the defendant chose to exercise his vengeance at a Safeway store much more accessible to him (1 mile away from the Airbnb, versus 8 miles away in Fairfield) and upon a random Safeway employee with whom he had no previous contact clearly indicates a considered plan,” Knoles said in the February filing. Were it not for Young’s pursuit of revenge, she wrote, “Nathan Garza would still be alive.”

Legal sparring between prosecution and defense has intensified in the past week.

On Monday, defense lawyer Michael Keeley moved to introduce evidence he said would implicate Tyler Howell instead of Young for Garza’s death. Keeley’s filing argues that only circumstantial evidence exists against Young and that no one has positively identified Young as a driver or passenger in Cadillac that sped away from the Safeway after the shooting.

The motion also states that a woman who was parked next to the assailant’s car later picked Howell, who is white, not Young, who is Black, from a police photo lineup. (Prosecution briefs state that the woman later admitted to police she was uncertain about the identification.)

The defense filing further states that a DNA sample from the magazine slide of a .45-caliber handgun found in the car – which police discovered abandoned on Cattail Drive less than a mile from the Safeway – matched Howell but not Young, and that the presence of Howell’s DNA on other items could not be ruled out.

In her February briefing, Knoles – arguing against the admission of the theory at trial – said only Young’s fingerprints and not Howell’s were found on the gun’s magazine slide, and that only Young’s DNA and not Howell’s were detected on the gloves found in the abandoned car.

Defense filings also questioned the methods used to identify the gun and bullets and match them to Garza’s killing, and stated that gunshot residue particles on Howell’s clothing and hand on the night of the shooting were “consistent with being within close proximity of the discharge of a firearm.”

In addition, Keeley asked Judge Elia Ortiz to shift Young’s trial to another county, saying that news coverage in Napa County makes it impossible to find an impartial jury. “The coverage has been pervasive and has contributed to an environment where it is reasonably unlikely that Mr. Young will be unable to have a fair trial in the present venue,” the defense motion reads.

(The Napa Valley Register has published seven previous stories about Garza’s death and its aftermath in the 31 months since the shooting, but none since a June 17, 2022 article about the scheduling of Young’s trial.)

In addition to murder, Young faces counts of shooting from a motor vehicle, firearm and ammunition possession by a felon, and giving false information to a police officer for allegedly giving a fake name during his arrest.

Photos: Scenes from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial