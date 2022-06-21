 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect in Angwin garage fire pleads not guilty to arson

  • Updated
Fire at Angwin gas station

Fire crews were called to a blaze that broke out in the Chevron gas station in Angwin Wednesday afternoon.

 Cole Euken photo

The man who was arrested earlier this month after a fire damaged a service station in upper Napa County has pleaded not guilty to a felony count of arson.

At a June 14 hearing in Napa County Superior Court, 22-year-old Darian Preciado entered a not-guilty plea to arson, as well as to allegations of setting fire to an occupied structure and using an accelerant to do so. Preciado, who was released from the Napa County jail on $150,000 bail, is scheduled to reappear in court July 12.

A Cal Fire law enforcement officer arrested Preciado at his Santa Rosa home, two days after flames broke out inside the Chevron station in Angwin in the late afternoon of June 8. Napa County authorities briefly alerted passersby to avoid the area during the blaze, although no other structures were damaged.

In a complaint form filed after Preciado’s arrest, Kelsie Scott, an officer in Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit, described the suspect as an apprentice at the station at Howell Mountain Road and College Avenue, and said the station owner shared security video footage showing a man holding a torch-style lighter inside the garage bay.

According to Scott, video taken by three cameras showed the man test-firing the lighter before walking under a car that was hoisted in the air for a fuel filter replacement. The man then placed the lighter to a container surrounded by rags, and the first flames emerged about 10 seconds later, Scott wrote.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

